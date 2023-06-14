EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the completion of two out of four multipurpose courts at Ascarate Park and will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 a.m.

The El Paso County says the newly added courts are part of a phase one renovation to the special event area at Ascarate. The courts are 80 by 50 feet and were paid for by the County’s Capital Fund, according to the county.

“Having a centrally located futsal/pickleball court will benefit a long time need for the community and aligns with the department’s Parks Master Plan objective to expand recreational facility offerings and the availability of other park amenities to meet the diverse interests of El Paso County residents.” said the El Paso County.