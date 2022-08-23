EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department says they are developing a low-cost pet wellness clinic to be housed in an 8,800 square foot, donated portable building previously used as a Veterans Affairs Medical facility.

The department says the facility will be used to offer low-cost spaying and neutering, microchipping, flea, and tick preventative and de-wormer services.

In May, the El Paso county court accepted the donation of the building which will be placed at

1499 Celeste Drive in El Paso Hills.

Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, says “Creating the Pet Wellness Clinic and offering low cost and at times, no cost, spaying and neutering services is the largest piece of pet lifesaving that was missing from El Paso,” Holguin adds, “We will start to reduce the overwhelming stray pet population throughout our Borderland.”

The department says the new clinic will also be the home of an innovative foreign veterinarian pathway

classroom for graduates of veterinarian medicine from Juarez.

Hired graduates will work asVeterinarian Residents facilitating technician support for the County’s Veterinarian, completing high volume spaying and neutering for healthy owned pets. The department says the program will also help to alleviate the shortage of veterinarians.

The County Animal Department says residents will be studying and completing the Educational Commission for Foreign Veterinary Graduates (ECFVG) Certification and the North American Veterinary Licensing Exam

(NAVLE) before sitting for the Texas Board of Veterinary Exam. This will allow them to practice as a Veterinarian in the State of Texas. The residents will be signing a three-year contract with the County, which will be covering the costs of these licensing fees.

The department says funding to support this initiative stems from a variety of sources which includes an FY23 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill in the amount of $1,300,000 for the El Paso County Pet Clinic.

