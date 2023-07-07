EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is opening its community centers as cooling centers for county residents beginning Saturday, July 8, 2023, in response to the extreme heat forecasted. The cooling centers will provide an indoor air-conditioned environment for county residents to visit and cool down throughout the day, according to a news release sent out by the county.

El Paso County will open three centers this weekend and may add other locations as needed.

The following cooling centers are available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Agua Dulce Community Center – 15371 Kentwood Ave, Horizon City, TX 79928 Fabens Community Center – 201, NW Camp St, Fabens, TX 79838 Canutillo Community Center – 7351 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835

The City of El Paso’s cooling center locations are also open and available. Locations and hours of operation can be found here.