EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All El Paso County administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 10. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the following Monday, Oct. 16.

CLOSED

All County Departments Administrative offices

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

Commissioners Court

OPEN

Ascarate Golf Course – 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All County Parks – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, please visit us at www.epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.