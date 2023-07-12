EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two free community clean up events from 8 a.m. to noon (or until capacity) on Saturday, July 15.

These events are part of community cleanups the department will be hosting from April to August.

The events allow El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items, while making a difference in the community.

The drop off locations are the following:

Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838

East Montana: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, Texas 79938

Passenger tires, bulk trash and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

Tires:

-A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

-Only five tires per resident.

-Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

-Tires from retailers will not be accepted, as well of semi-truck or equipment tires and tires with rims.

Bulk trash and electronic waste:

-One pick-up truckload per resident of bulk trash.

-Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

-Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

-CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.

For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.