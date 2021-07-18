El Paso County to consider granting Paso Del Norte Foundation over $300,000 for COVID-19 vaccine outreach

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court is scheduled to discuss whether to award the Paso Del Norte Foundation with over $300,000 for COVID-19 vaccine outreach. 

“The intent is for the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to customize outreach efforts based on best practices and strategies to reach the hard-to-reach sections of the County and to focus on smaller events more tailored to address the needs and concerns of focused populations who have different sensitivities and different needs,” a county document says. 

If approved, the Paso Del Norte Foundation would receive $328,125.

County officials say demand for vaccines is on a downward trend though not all eligible adults have received their full doses against COVID-19.

There is a suspicion that the downward trend is due to hesitancy or lack of access to health care among individuals.

The discussion can be viewed on the county’s YouTube page on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The county hopes to convince young El Pasoans of the importance of vaccines as well. 
Funding for the initiative will come from American Rescue plans, according to a county presentation.

