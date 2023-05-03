EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Planning and Development Department will be breaking ground on a first-time water project within the Hillcrest Center Subdivision on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m.

The county says the water project will provide a “safe and reliable water distribution system” that will meet the needs of residents.

Current residents living in the Hillcrest Center Subdivision are said to use private water storage tanks. However, residents living in surrounding areas have access to water and wastewater through El Paso Water Utilities, according to El Paso County.

The private water storage tanks are said to have a capacity of up to 2,500 gallons that are delivered and filled by the truckload.

The county says they applied for and received two separate grant/loan funding in order to construct the water project.

“The County received a $1.6 million grant provided through the Border Environment Infrastructure Fund, which is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and administered by the North American Development Bank. Additionally, the County received a $2.3 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture. The estimated construction cost is for this project is $3.2 million.” said the El Paso County.