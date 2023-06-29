EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court has taken “no action” regarding the sale, use or possession of fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The deadline to ban the use of sticks and fins rockets within the county was on Thursday, June 15 where the commissioners court received a final presentation and an update on the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI).

The county’s KBDI was measured to be at 569 as of Thursday, June 15. The county says the KBDI index would need to be at least 575 or higher to ban fireworks.

However, the county says that as of Wednesday, June 28 the KBDI for the county is now at 619 and is at high risk for fire potential with current drought conditions being described as “severe.”

Due to the “no action” taken on Thursday, June 15, the sale of fireworks will remain permitted.

“El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego continues to work closely with firework vendors who have all agreed to not sell sticks and fins rockets, which are more difficult to control, causing potential wildfires.” the El Paso County said in a press release Thursday, June 29.

County Judge Samaniego will also continue to watch and monitor weather conditions and the KBDI in case a local emergency declaration needs to be issued to halt fireworks that present an eminent threat of potential fires, according to the county.