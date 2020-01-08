El Paso County Sherriff’s Office offering free spay and neuter services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has launched a free spay and neuter program for residents of El Paso County.

Officials say the spay and neuter program is open to residents of Horizon City, Vinton, Anthony, Clint, and residents of other unincorporated areas within El Paso County.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, animals that are spayed and neutered can also receive their microchip, rabies and booster shots for free.

Services cannot be administered independently, meaning all three services must be done on the same day.

Services will be available by appointment only, and officials say appointments are limited per event.

To schedule an appointment call (915) 851-0191