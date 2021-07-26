EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing adult who is reportedly disabled and has been missing since Sunday afternoon in Clint, Texas.
On July 25, 2021, EPCSO deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of N. Loop in reference to Katie Van, 48, who was reported missing around 2:00 p.m.
Officials said Katie wandered from the residence, and requires adult supervision due to her medical condition.
A Clear Alert has been issued through TXDPS and Fusion Center.
If you see Ms. Van or have information on her whereabouts, call 915-832-4407.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
El Paso County Sheriff’s search for missing disabled woman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing adult who is reportedly disabled and has been missing since Sunday afternoon in Clint, Texas.