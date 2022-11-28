El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Majesty Car Club, will hold a toy drive. It will take place Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks restaurant at the Fountains at Farah from noon to 5 p.m.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

There will be trucks and cars on display for the public to enjoy. Those who participate as well as spectators coming to the event are encouraged to bring a toy to donate. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation aims to collect more than 2,000 toys to distribute this holiday season.

They will also be accepting toys and monetary donations at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters on 3850 Justice Drive off Montana Avenue.