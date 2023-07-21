EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hector Fierro, 72 left his residence at around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a red baseball hat.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received information at the 7000 block of 3rd St. regarding Fierro’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Fierro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408.