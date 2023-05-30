EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released a list of individuals who were arrested on Thursday, May 25 on unrelated charges.

The list includes the following individuals:

Fernando Frankie Soto Jonathan Wendell Days Carlos Arturo Medina Sanchez Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Arturo Medina Sanchez, 23, was wanted on four felony criminal warrants for alleged smuggling of persons. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for Medina on Thursday, May 25 and located him at the 1000 block of El Paso St. Medina was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Jonathan Wendell Days, 38 was wanted on two felony criminal warrants for alleged indecency with a child/sexual contact and one count of burglary of habitation. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for Days on Thursday, May 25. The Sheriff’s Office says Days turned himself in to deputies at the 600 block of E. Overland after several attempts to locate him. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $76,000 bond.

Fernando Frankie Soto, 24 was wanted on a felony criminal warrant for alleged assault on a family/house member impeding breath/circulation. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for Soto on Thursday, May 25 and located him at the 10500 block of Ashwood. Soto was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $55,000 bond.