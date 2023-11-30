EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Family Dollar and 104.3 HitFM to collect toys for its ‘Santa with a Badge’ toy drive.

Toys will be collected at several designated Family Dollar Store locations across El Paso County.

The following are the dates and locations where toys will be collected:

Nov. 16 at Family Dollar located on 2200 N. Yarbrough Dr. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Family Dollar located on 2385 Lee Blvd. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 30 at Family Dollar located on 12820 Edgemere Blvd. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Family Dollar located on 12235 Pellicano Dr. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Photo: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Toys and monetary donations can still be delivered to the Community Service Section at the Sheriff’s Office’s headquarters located on 3850 Justice Dr., El Paso, TX 79938.

The final date for accepting donations is Dec. 8, 2023.

“With the assistance and support of the community, we aim to gather a substantial quantity of toys to positively impact the children residing in the unincorporated regions of El Paso County, who may otherwise be deprived of the joy of unwrapping presents on Christmas morning,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.