El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for community help finding missing person

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s are searching for missing El Pasoan Michael Boonshim and are asking for the community’s help.

Boonshim who is 30 left his home located on the 7500 blocks of Willoughby and his whereabouts are unknown. He is 5’10, approximately 190 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his face and neck.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the residence on May 21, 2021.

Anyone with information on Boonshim or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.