El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help in finding sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted sex offender.

Zed Camarillo failed to report to the El Paso County Texas Community Supervision and Community department. His whereabouts are unknown at the moment, a release said.

Camarillo has a court violation for the offense of Sexual Assault of a Child, in the state of Nebraska, the victim being a 13-year-old female.

According to a release, deputies revelaed Camarillo no longer resided at his verified address.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.