El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help in finding sex offender

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted sex offender.

Zed Camarillo failed to report to the El Paso County Texas Community Supervision and Community department. His whereabouts are unknown at the moment, a release said.

Camarillo has a court violation for the offense of Sexual Assault of a Child, in the state of Nebraska, the victim being a 13-year-old female.

According to a release, deputies revelaed Camarillo no longer resided at his verified address.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Del Valle Middle School Meals Suspended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Del Valle Middle School Meals Suspended"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Nine citations given in El Paso for COVID-19 order violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nine citations given in El Paso for COVID-19 order violations"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime