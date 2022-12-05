EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will host a series of public meetings, starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, to discuss major capital planning efforts for the next few years and how to finance infrastructure and quality of life projects.

Various capital financing tools to be discussed include the use of certificates of obligation bonds, tax anticipation notes and general obligation bonds. As recently discussed by the Commissioners Court, the County is considering a using certificates of obligation to finance essential projects, including public safety and transportation projects. The proposed certificates of obligation are not projected to raise the County’s current tax rate.

The public may also email comments or questions to CapitalPlanning@epcounty.com.

The public meetings will be: 6 p.m. Dec. 6, at El Paso Water Public Service Board room, 1154 Hawkins; 6 p.m. Dec. 6, at Ascarate Golf Course, 6900 Delta Dr.; 6 p.m. Dec. 7, El Paso Community College Northwest campus, Flexitorium, Room A122, 6701 S. Desert Blvd.; 6 p.m. Dec. 7, El Paso County Courthouse, Commissioners Court room, third floor, 500 E. San Antonio; 6 p.m. Dec. 8, EPCC Transmountain campus, Conference Room 1005, 9570 Gateway North; 6 p.m. Dec. 8, EPCC Mission Del Paseo campus, Room R124, 10700 Gateway East; 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Montana Vista Fire Rescue, 13978 Montana Ave.; and 10 a.m. Dec. 10, San Elizario Fire Rescue, 1415 San Antonio St., San Elizario.