EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County is seeking applicants to serve on the Emergence Health Network (EHN) Board of Trustees. The trustee will serve a two-year, unpaid term ending December 31, 2025, according to a press release sent by the county.

The following criteria will be considered when evaluating the individual’s qualifications:

Finance and business expertise

Strategic planning experience

Civic leadership

Creativity

Sufficient time and energy

Ability to address complex situations

Experience with commercial real estate contracting is valuable, but not required

Items that may disqualify an individual for appointment include, but are not limited to:

Individual owns or controls or whose spouse owns or controls, directly or indirectly, more than a 10% interest in a business entity or organization receiving funds from EHN by contract or other method.

Individual or their spouse uses or receives tangible goods or funds from EHN.

All interested individuals should submit their application by Wednesday, Jan. 24 by 5 p.m.

To apply online, follow the link here.

All mailed or faxed applications can be sent to: County Administration 500 E. San Antonio, Suite 302A. Facsimile – (915) 546-2217.

EHN serves as the mental health authority for El Paso County, and as such leads behavioral and developmental services with an array of services at various locations across El Paso, according to the county.

The county says EHN also ensures access to quality services, advocating for a better quality of life, and providing strength, hope and recovery for persons with mental illness and developmental disabilities. The board meets every 4th Thursday of every month.

Click here to learn more about Emergence Health Network.