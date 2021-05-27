El Paso County seeing active cases just above the one thousand mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting 4 new deaths, and 21 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

Active COVID-19 cases in the community just above the one thousand mark.

According to a release all four patients who died from COVID-19 had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths in the Borderland now 2,613.

So far El Paso county is at 97% recovery with 132,231 patients designated as recovered from the virus.

