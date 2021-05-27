El Paso County seeing active cases just above the one thousand mark

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting 4 new deaths, and 21 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

Active COVID-19 cases in the community just above the one thousand mark.

According to a release all four patients who died from COVID-19 had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths in the Borderland now 2,613.

So far El Paso county is at 97% recovery with 132,231 patients designated as recovered from the virus.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Want to beat triple-digit heat? Get away to Ruidoso for the weekend

May is Arthiritis Awareness Month

Airway lane closure, Thursday, May 27

Atkinson sentenced

CBP planning to build new migrant facility in Northeast El Paso

JZ: Body of a woman found

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link