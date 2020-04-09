El Paso County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County now reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 192.

“People need to realize that things will continue getting worse in El Paso if they don’t adhere to the Stay Home, Work Safe orders,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We’ve doubled our cases in five days. If we don’t stay at home, practice social distancing, and wear the recommended face coverings when in public, it is only a matter of time before everyone knows someone who is infected in El Paso. We can prevent this by being proactive in our approach, but it will take all of us.”

According to a release, 40 patients have been hospitalized, and 12 remain in the ICU.

At last check, officials said 18 patients had already recovered from the virus.

According to health officials, the patients are 101 women and 91 men.

In addition to abiding by the Stay Home, Work Safe orders and avoiding any gatherings with anyone outside a person’s immediate household, public health officials continue to urge residents to use face coverings when out performing essential duties or tasks, a release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. (See: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral, services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

