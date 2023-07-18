EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County ranks at number 10 after research reveals first-ever U.S. County-level Alzheimer’s decease prevalence.

Alzheimer’s is most common in the east and southeast. Adding that with counties with a population of 10,000, it’s common for 65 and older individuals.

Below is the list of El Paso at 15% after Imperial County in Calif. with Fla. in the lead.

● Miami-Dade County, Fla. (16.6%)

● Baltimore City, Md. (16.6%)

● Bronx County, N.Y. (16.6%)

● Prince George’s County, Md. (16.1%)

● Hinds County, Miss. (15.5%)

● Orleans Parish, La. (15.4%)

● Dougherty County, Ga. (15.3%)

● Orangeburg County, Calif. (15.2%)

● Imperial County, Calif. (15.0%)

● El Paso County, Texas (15.0%)

“When they look at El Paso County, if you look at the number of Hispanics. We have 83% Hispanic population,” said West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director David Hernandez.

With Hispanics being prone to the decease, Hernandez says he is not surprised why the county made the list.

“What we are finding is that individuals who are in their 40s and 50s can start having those early symptoms and we call it mild cognitive impairment. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to develop into dementia, but it can certainly develop into dementia. So, there is things that we can do in our youth, 30s, 40s and 50s that can extend the quality of our life,” Hernandez said.

Adding that the FDA-approved viable treatments that change the biology of the disease. Telling KTSM to watch out for early signs and instead lower the risk by exercising the brain with puzzles, walks or simply socializing but most importantly getting proper sleep.

“If you have any questions, be open and talk to your primary health provider to bring your concerns to their attention so that properly evaluation can be done,” said Family Nurse Practitioner, Doctor Guillermina Solis.

If your family has a history of Alzheimer’s, an early diagnosis is available, and you can call the Alzheimer’s Association help line at 1 (800) 272-3900 where health consultants are available 24/7.

