EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County officials are informing residents about a state program providing homeowners assistance.

The program gives eligible homeowners grants to cover past due mortgage payments, up to three months of future mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance homeowner/condo association fees, past due utility payments and up to three months of prospective utility payments, according to a press release sent by the El Paso County.

Eligible utility payments include electricity, natural gas, metered and non-metered propane, water and wastewater.

Officials say the provided assistance must bring the homeowner’s account current and may include trash or other embedded expenses.

In addition, the program is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) with funding provided by the Homeowner Assistance Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act 2021.

El Paso County residents can get more information and apply here.