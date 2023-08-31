EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Sept. 4 through Sept. 15, according to a press release sent by the county.

To participate, visit here.

The county advises the community to check regularly for updates throughout the month.

The sale is open to the public and available to any buyers who are registered with Public Auction, a site that is a trusted source.

In addition, the county says that according to the listed description on the site, all items are sold “AS IS. WHERE IS. WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.”

Arrangements shall be made for all purchased items to be picked up after the closeout of the auction and the completion of payment. The county has the right to add, delete and/or place a reserve price on all items, according to the county.