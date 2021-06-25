El Paso County Parks & Recreation wants to know how they can improve local parks, rec facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation is working to improve area parks and facilities and is holding open house meetings to present its Master Plan to the community.

The master plan, according to a news release, focuses on needed improvements within existing parks and includes ideas for the County’s larger parks, Ascarate, the Sportspark and Gallegos Park. Using input from county residents, the master plan will help identify community preferences for parks, recreational facilities and recreation programming and includes recommendations and priorities for the next five to 10 years.

The public is invited to attend and comment on the plan at Master Plan Public Open House Meetings, from Monday until Thursday, throughout the county. The community meetings will be held in person and virtually via Zoom. Spanish-speaking staff will be available at all meetings.

Monday

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gallegos Park, Canutillo Community Center, 7351 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ascarate Park Pavilion, 6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905

Wednesday

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

El Paso County Sportspark (Upstairs Restaurant), 1780 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79936

Thursday

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fabens County Nutrition Center, 201 Camp St., Fabens, TX 79838

For anyone who may not be able to attend in person, they are encouraged to join virtually via Zoom by clicking this link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8963651823?pwd=cGsyQiszaGlxaFB2djB3NFcvY2tjdz09#success

For more information on the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Master Plan, visit https://www.epcountyparks.com/master-plan-virtual-meeting-room.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.