EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is bringing back it’s Parks After Sunsets movie series with the first screening happening this weekend.

The movie series begins with the film ‘Luca’ this Saturday, June 3 at Gallegos Park located at 7361 Bosque Rd. in Canutillo.

There will also be a splash down event with the Vinton Fire Department so make sure to bring towels.

“It’s really fun in our park out there that’s why we’re showing ‘Luca,’ it’s a water-based movie,” Tessa Jimenez, the El Paso County Special Events Coordinator, said.

There are other partnerships taking place, including the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department who will have popcorn and hot dogs for the kids. Animal Welfare will also be at the event, doing pet adoptions, vaccinations and microchipping.

Parks After Sunset is a free event for the whole family to enjoy and it runs every weekend throughout the summer. All movies start at sundown, approximately at 8:30 p.m.

“All events we hold through special events are free to public, it’s a great time to explore parks in your region of the county, a great time to come out and enjoy free activities with the kids,” Jimenez said.

Here is a list of all movies, dates and times: