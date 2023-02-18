EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 21.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business at the following meeting in regular session at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

CLOSED

• All County Departments and Administrative Offices

• El Paso County Courthouse

• Commissioners Court



OPEN

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• All County Parks – 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit us at epcounty.com, or call 915-546-2000.