EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Veterans Day, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, according to the El Paso County.

Regular business hours will resume Monday, November 13th.

Declared in 2022 as the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A, we honor the countless men and women who have served our country and thank them for their service, according to the El Paso County.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Closed:

All County Department’s Administrative Offices

El Paso County Courthouse

Open:

Ascarate Golf Course – 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All County Parks – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit us at www.epcounty.com or call (915) 546-2000.