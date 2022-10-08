EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all El Paso County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Oct 10th.

Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11th. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the following meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED

• All County Administrative Offices

• El Paso County Courthouse

• Commissioners Court

OPEN

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• All County Parks – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, you can visit epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.

