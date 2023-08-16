EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso County resident was recently arrested on Tuesday night, Aug. 15 for allegedly driving while intoxicated and is facing other charges, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson.

At around 7:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper saw a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling south on Mesa Street that was committing several traffic violations, according to the spokesperson.

The trooper then activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver who has been identified to be Mauricio Contreras, 29, allegedly fled south on Mesa Street.

Contreras then traveled towards I-10 and took the Redd Road exit at a high rate of speed, according to the spokesperson.

Contreras then lost control on a curve and drove through a median near the intersection of Redd Road and South Desert Boulevard where he collided with a white four door vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson says Contreras then fled on foot but was apprehended by a DPS Special Agent.

Contreras was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failing to stop and render aid/injury, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, and evading arrest/detention.

The spokesperson adds the driver of the white four door vehicle was later treated by EMS for minor injuries.