EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In preparation to launch its fourth application cycle of the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI), the program will be offering up to $500K in grants and $500K in low interest loans to projects which increase the availability of healthy and affordable foods in underserved areas of the El Paso County.

The program is set to help underserved areas attain healthy food at an affordable price. The County of El Paso in collaboration with the Center for Community Impact, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, People Fund Community Development Financial Institution, and the Small Business Development Center teamed up to offer the HFFI program.

“Through the HFFI program, food retailers can get funding for large and small projects that make healthy food affordable to El Pasoans across the County.” Gabriela Gallegos, JD, MPP, an associate professor of Management, Policy and Community Health at UTHealth Houston, said.

The program may come of interest to food retailers, food hubs, farmers markets, mobile markets, and real estate developers. HFFI projects can be capital intensive in nature, and demonstrate a plan to accelerate the construction, establishment, rehabilitation or expansion of food retail or food retail infrastructure.

The 2023 application window will take place March 1-April 30, 2023. The HFFI will be hosting a virtual information session in preparation for the application period on Friday, March 10, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register, free of charge at: https://utsa.ecenterdirect.com/events/36310.