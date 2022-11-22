EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Fred Loya Partners L.P. to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show at Ascarate Park starting on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff event will be held on Friday with a traditional “flipping of the switch” ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Ascarate Park is located at 6900 Delta Drive.

The new partnership will bring a festival feel to the park this holiday season with holiday

vendors, food trucks, spectacular light shows and special holiday guests on the weekends.

The Holiday Lights on the Lake is a free event. It will have animated light shows playing each

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with shows scheduled

each weekend from Nov. 25 through Dec. 25. The final show will be held on

Christmas Day.

The holiday light displays will be lit from Nov. 26 through Jan. 6t for the

community to walk through and enjoy from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. with Ascarate Park

gates closing at 10 p.m.

El Paso County has held their annual “Lights on the Lake” light celebration for many years

which have included holiday light displays, food trucks, entertainment for the kids, live

music from local artists, and of course a special visit from Santa to help flip the switch on

opening night.

With this new partnership with Fred Loya L.P. in place, El Paso County’s traditional holiday light show is sure to add delight to our community’s holiday season!

For more information on El Paso County Parks and Recreation visit the department’s website.