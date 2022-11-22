EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Fred Loya Partners L.P. to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show at Ascarate Park starting on Friday, Nov. 25.
The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff event will be held on Friday with a traditional “flipping of the switch” ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Ascarate Park is located at 6900 Delta Drive.
The new partnership will bring a festival feel to the park this holiday season with holiday
vendors, food trucks, spectacular light shows and special holiday guests on the weekends.
The Holiday Lights on the Lake is a free event. It will have animated light shows playing each
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with shows scheduled
each weekend from Nov. 25 through Dec. 25. The final show will be held on
Christmas Day.
The holiday light displays will be lit from Nov. 26 through Jan. 6t for the
community to walk through and enjoy from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. with Ascarate Park
gates closing at 10 p.m.
El Paso County has held their annual “Lights on the Lake” light celebration for many years
which have included holiday light displays, food trucks, entertainment for the kids, live
music from local artists, and of course a special visit from Santa to help flip the switch on
opening night.
With this new partnership with Fred Loya L.P. in place, El Paso County’s traditional holiday light show is sure to add delight to our community’s holiday season!
For more information on El Paso County Parks and Recreation visit the department’s website.
- Transmountain experiences light snow on Black Friday
- Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
- US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
- Mike Lindell says ‘God willing,’ he will challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair
- Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 25, 2022
- Ex-surgeon general: ‘People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump’