EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff Office has fired a downtown jail facility officer for indecency with a child by contact.

The suspect identified as SGT. Lorenzo Morales was arrested on July 18, 2022. His termination was effective Friday, August 5, 2022.

According to officials, had been employed with the agency for 13 years, most recently working as a supervisor at the Downtown Jail Facility.

