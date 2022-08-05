EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff Office has fired a downtown jail facility officer for indecency with a child by contact.
The suspect identified as SGT. Lorenzo Morales was arrested on July 18, 2022. His termination was effective Friday, August 5, 2022.
According to officials, had been employed with the agency for 13 years, most recently working as a supervisor at the Downtown Jail Facility.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say
- Suspect from Las Cruces July 27 pursuit sought by police
- French scientist admits to joke tweeting picture of chorizo, not ‘space telescope image’
- Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
- I-Team: Drugs in Las Vegas wastewater explode during EDC; NFL Draft brings uptick in medication, researchers find
- Alex Jones: Jury awards $45.2M additional punitive damages