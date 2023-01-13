EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A County-sponsored series of heritage and cultural events highlighting the hidden histories of El Paso, will host a guided tour of African American Site of Memory this weekend.

As most of El Paso’s African American community lived, worked, and worshipped in the Segundo Barrio together with their Mexican American neighbors during the first part of the 20th century; the tour is organized to highlight the people and places that contributed to the rich history of the city.

The second to last guided tour, part of the county’s ‘Corazón, Historia, y Raíces’ program, will be held Saturday, January 14, at 9:30 a.m. starting at the McCall Neighborhood Center located at 3231 Wyoming Avenue.

The tour will visit the home of civil rights leaders Dr. Lawrence, Drusilla Nixon and the residence of Henry Flipper (first African American graduate of Westpoint).

The tour will also include African American hotels, theaters, and businesses listed in the Green Book, and other important sites of memory that tell the story of African American contributions to the border city.

The final event for the Corazón, Historia, y Raíces series will be a musical history tour of the El Paso County Coliseum on January 31st, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Organizers share that all Corazón, Historia, y Raíces events are free to attend. To register for the tours please visit www.eventbrite.com and search “El Paso County Heritage Tourism”.