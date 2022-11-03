EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The County of El Paso is sponsoring the “Corazón, Historia, y Raíces” series, a series of cultural events on Saturday, November 5.

This kickoff event will feature bands, exhibits, local vendors, and history talks focusing on the rich history of El Paso neighborhoods south of the freeway. Other activities will follow, including a series of walking tours, and development of a mural on a large El Paso County Coliseum wall facing Delta Drive.

Activities that will be part of Corazón, Historia, y Raíces series include:

A history Showcase at Old Sheepdog Brewery that includes bands, displays, and presentations by Dr. David Dorado Romo, Dr. Yolanda Leyva, Dr. Miguel Juarez, Hector Gonzalez of the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee, and Alana De Hinojosa, doctoral candidate from UCLA.

Walking tours that showcase the places of South-Central (including Ascarate Park and the El Paso County Coliseum) and Segundo Barrio. They are: a Pachuco History Tour, Musical El Paso, and El Paso’s African American History.

Oral histories by the UTEP Institute of Oral History under the direction of Dr. Yolanda Leyva, who received a Humanities Texas Grant to document the history of South Central

An announcement of a mural project on the El Paso County Coliseum wall facing Delta Drive

The events highlight the hidden histories of El Paso and will kick off at the Old Sheepdog Brewery located at 3900 Rosa, adjacent to Lincoln Park.

“El Paso neighborhoods South of I-10 produced so much of the art, culture, and entrepreneurship that makes up not only El Paso, but everywhere El Pasoans have been,” El Paso County Commissioner David Stout, Precinct 2.

Corazón, Historia, y Raíces was developed to celebrate the history, memory, and heritage of the heart of El Paso in conjunction with the County’s Economic Development staff and other institutional partners and community organizations such as the El Paso County Historical Commission, El Paso History Museum, UTEP Institute of Oral History, Lincoln Park Conservation Committee, area historians, and the El Paso County Coliseum.

