EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the county’s Ilumina Public Library: El Paso County’s All-Digital Library at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13 in far East El Paso.

Courtesy of El Paso County

The event, which will be held at the Agua Dulce Community Center located at 15371 Kentwood Avenue, will celebrate Ilumina recently joining the Texas cloudLink Group.

The Texas group enables the state’s libraries to share their cloudLibrary collections. Over 250,000 copies are accessible to Texas cloudLink Group libraries.