EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department held their first drive-thru vaccination event on Tuesday, May 23 at Ruben Estrella Park, encouraging the community to keep their pets protected.

The county says the drive-thru offered age-appropriate vaccinations and microchips to pets in the community for free.

The department says they are “committed to protecting pets, wildlife and livestock in El Paso County while providing a low-cost and no fee wellness clinic to pets in our community in support of keeping families together, spreading compassion and support.”