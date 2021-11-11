El Paso County Historical Society Hall to be held Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual El Paso County Historical Society Hall will be held at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park on Sunday, November 14 at 11 a.m.

This year honorees from both 2021 and 2020 will be included as the hall was not able to be held last year.

Tickets or the hall are still available and can be purchased for $100 for El Paso County Historical Society Members, and $125 for non-members.

Proceeds from the tickets sold will go towards the preservation of archives of the El Paso County Historical Society and for maintenance on the Burges House on 603 West Yandell that is 109 years old.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.