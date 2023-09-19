EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Elections Department is celebrating National Voter Registration Day which lands on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Photo credit: El Paso County Elections Department

The Elections Department will be partnering with various local universities and colleges from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following universities and colleges are listed below:

El Paso County Elections Department, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, 79901

El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus, 100 W. Rio Grande Ave. 79902

El Paso Community College-Transmountain Campus, 9570 Gateway N Blvd. 79924

El Paso Community College-Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr. 79915

Southwest University, 6101 Montana Ave. 79925

The University of Texas at El Paso, 500 W. University Ave. 79968

Western Technical College-Diana Campus, 9451 Diana Dr. 79924

Western Technical College-Plaza Campus, 9624 Plaza Cir. 79927

“Every eligible voter should have the option to exercise his or her right to be heard, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered to vote. Counties across the country, in all 50 states, are planning to use National Voter Registration Day to get registered and #GoVoteEP.”

–El Paso County Elections Department

For more information about this event, visit www.epcountyvotes.com or call at (915) 546-2154.