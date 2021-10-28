El Paso County Election Department sees low interest in propositions on November 2 ballot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting is already underway in El Paso County and will end on Friday, with Election day on Tuesday, November 2.

The El Paso County Elections Department says they have seen a low voter turnout and not much interest in the propositions on the ballot that anyone countywide can vote on. .

“The election that were voting on right now is the constitutional election the amendments that legislation was passed in this last legislative session that requires a vote of the people, and there’s 8 propositions, that’s what the majority of the ballot is, that’s what everybody countywide will vote on.” Lisa Wise the El Paso County Elections Administrator

While interest may be low, the convenience factor for El Pasoans to vote is high, as during Early Voting, they can vote at any location throughout the city

One of those hitting the polls is El Pasoan Rosao Duarte, who shares, “At this point, yes. Yes, I will be voting.”

The El Paso County Elections Department told KTSM 9 News that early voting percentages were just under 2 percent on Wednesday.

“Generally we see between 3 and 8 depending on what’s on the ballot. So although we’re in line to maybe hit that 3 or 4 percent by the time Tuesday’s over it’s still very low compared to a lot of the other elections that we have,” said Wise.

Wise says there hasn’t been a lot of interest.

“Most of our voting is ballot by mail this election, and nobody, there’s just not a lot of interest in those items right now,” said Wise.

One El Pasoan, Veronica Alcala, is hoping more El Pasoans will take interest in the elections as one of the propositions on the ballot hits close to home for her.

Proposition 6, which would allow for people living in a nursing home to designate an essential caregiver that cannot be stopped from visiting in person.

As you may remember visitors were not allowed inside nursing homes during the height of the pandemic.

The following was sent to nursing homes local health authority directive was sent from the El Paso Department of Public Health to healthcare facilities.

“Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities have been severely impacted by COVID-19 across the nation and El Paso is not an exemption. Aggressive interventions and preventive efforts are necessary to limit COVID-19 exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within nursing facilities, particularly those facilities

with COVID-19 positive residents…” El Paso Department of Public Health

“I lost my mother last year, I was able to see her one day before her day of passing right when Governor Abbott allowed us to enter a nursing care facility. I was the first one at my mother’s nursing home and I spent 210 days apart from her,” Alcala shared.

Alcala saying she’ll be voting yes on the proposition.

A list of the 8 State Propositions can be found on the El Paso County Elections site. Those propositions are listed below exactly how they will appear on the ballot.

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

In addition to the propositions, Canutillo residents can also vote on a bond for the Canutillo Independent School District. Also, Soccorro residents will be voting for two city council seats.

