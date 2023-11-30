EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office will be announcing the launch of its rideshare campaign to prevent drinking and driving in El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The D.A.’s office will announce the launch of the rideshare campaign at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino located on 1200 Futurity Dr. in Sunland Park.

The Texas Department of Transportation awarded the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office a total of $48,000 to help reduce the number of alcohol-induced accidents and fatalities and the grant will be used for the Fiscal Year of 2024 and will end on Sept. 30, 2024.

Photo: El Paso County District Attorney’s Office

Individuals who participate in drinking activities can use the grant to purchase a safe trip home by scanning a QR Code to purchase up to a $20 Uber fare within El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson County lines, the D.A.’s office said in a press release.

The Sunbowl Association will be distributing flyers with the QR Code at the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, which will be the official launch day of the rideshare campaign.

The QR code will also be made available on the District Attorney’s Office website and the Sun Bowl’s website on game day.

The QR codes will be live and available for public use on the official launch date, Dec. 29, 2023, and will be available on holidays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and early Monday mornings throughout the Fiscal Year of 2024.