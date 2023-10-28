EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County will be providing a safe space for this year’s trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to a press release sent by the county.

The Enrique Moreno County Courthouse will be open for all trick-or-treaters during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

The county says trick-or-treaters will be able to receive a list of all participating offices from Courthouse Security located on the 1st and 3rd floor entrances of the courthouse.

For more information, visit epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.