El Paso County Constable’s Office partners with local food bank to feed homeless community every week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Constable’s Office is partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank to feed those in the homeless community.

Courtesy: El Paso County Constable Oscar Ugarte, Precinct One

Officers with the Constable’s Office have been delivering food to homeless people at various locations in town as part of the “Care Package Monday’s” initiative.

Constable Oscar Ugarte in Precinct One said the Constable’s Office began building a relationship with the local food bank when the pandemic started and helped facilitate traffic control with the long lines.



The efforts then progressed to partnering with the El Paso County Emergency Services District and officials started vaccinating the local homeless population against COVID-19.



Ugarte said during the vaccination initiative, some homeless people began asking officers for food. The Constable then reached out to EPFH and started Care Package Monday’s which aims to deliver packages of food to the homeless every week.



The flexibility of the Constable’s Office allows officers to use its resources as much as possible to serve the community in need, Ugarte said.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.