El Paso County Constable’s Office awarded grant for more safety gear

The Constable's Office Precinct One was granted $4,300 from Walmart's Local Community Grant Program to add more security and safety when officers respond to a situation involving a firearm.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM ) — A Constable’s Office in El Paso County will be receiving new equipment in order to provide more safety to any threat involving a firearm.

El Paso County Commissioner’s approved the funding through a local grant program.

“Anytime there’s a hot call, we would go out there and respond. Anytime there’s a call that comes in either shots fired, barricaded subject, if we’re in the area… we’re going to respond,” Oscar Ugarte, Constable in Precinct One.



This grant will specifically buy two ballistic shields.

“We have a very small budget, so as far as the ballistic shields these are the ones you can actually carry so it’s not just used for personal use. We can actually use these to extract people,” Ugarte said, “Let’s say there’s a barricaded subject, we have some residents in there, we can actually use this shield to move people out of danger. Or when making entry into a house, we do carry our own vests but the shield would give us extra protection.”



Precinct One already has gear that helps protect officers such as ballistic helmets, vests, along with entry equipment. This precinct is the only one in El Paso County with this gear which is why it applies for grants in hopes of equipping other precincts for their protection.

“You never know what officer is going to be responding to a situation. So if you’re the first officer on scene, you’ll be ready to respond,” Ugarte shared.

The Constable’s Office Precinct One said its goal is to equip all 28 units in the county with a ballistic shield.