EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Commissioners declared Dec. 18 as ‘Tamales Lupita Day’ during their weekly meeting on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Canutillo landmark has been serving up some of El Paso’s best tamales since 1984.

Lupita’s has become a Christmas pilgrimage for many in the Borderland who travel to the restaurant on Doniphan near Talbot.

Many line up during the early morning hours for their tamale fix for the holiday season.

Owners Mundo and Lidia Carrillo, have prided themselves as being a part of the Canutillo community, often supporting local events, school and athletic programs.