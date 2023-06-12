EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County commissioners approved a $55 million revenue bond for University Medical Center to purchase a surgical facility in East El Paso on Monday.

The revenue bond will be used to purchase the building, as well as repair it, renovate it, improve it and equip it.

The facility, located at 1416 George Dieter Dr., already has operating rooms and beds that could be used for overflow purposes from the main UMC hospital in South-Central El Paso.

“From the surgery perspective, how up to 25% of our outpatient surgeries do get bumped at the main campus simply because of a trauma might come in or there’s a higher acuity inpatient surgery,” said Michael Nunez, the district chief financial officer for the El Paso County Hospital District.

The revenue bond approved by the El Paso County commissioners will be repaid using revenue generated from UMC and not tax dollars.

“Some people are under the assumption that UMC is fully funded by property taxes. That’s not the case. UMC only receives about 12 to 13% of its revenue from property taxes. The majority, by far of our revenue, comes from our operations services we provide the surgeries,” said Ryan Mielke, director of public affairs for University Medical Center.

UMC is hoping to close by June 30, and start doing surgeries by Sept. 1 at the center.

The facility was formally known as Legent Hospital and has gone through numerous previous ownerships.

During public comment at the Commissioners Court meeting, concerns were raised over taxpayers ending up paying for the project.

“Who pays if the facility fails? Because that facility has failed to produce a profit. I think it’s on its fourth or fifth owner and we’re thinking UMC will be better at running that facility. I don’t know, maybe so, but it’s something to think about because if it fails, guess who’s on the hook to pay that. It’s still the county taxpayer,” said El Pasoan Guadalupe Giner, who previously ran for El Paso County judge.

Before El Paso County commissioners voted to approve the $55 million revenue bond, additional language was added.

UMC said that additional language is meant to provide reassurance to taxpayers.

“No matter what, for this particular hospital, this particular project, we are not going to go back to the citizens and ask taxpayers to pay for this without a vote of the taxpayers,” Mielke said.

Shortly after the vote from the commissioners, UMC announced a hiring fair for the East side surgical hospital.

The hiring fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Julio’s Cafe Corona at 3630 Joe Battle Blvd.