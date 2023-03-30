EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In honor of Cesar Chavez Day, El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Friday, March 31.

Regular business hours will resume Monday, April 3. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will meet the following Monday in regular session beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The following will be closed:

• All County Department’s Administrative Offices

• El Paso County Courthouse

• Commissioners Court

The following will be open:

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• All County Parks – 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.