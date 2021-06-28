El Paso County celebrates Parks & Recreation month with series of events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This July, the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to celebrate Parks and Recreation month.

A series of events and activities are planned for the community of all ages and abilities. These included fireworks, Friday night golf, an overnight campout and much more.



The department is celebrating Parks and Recreation month, an initiative of the National Parks and Recreation Association (NRPA), by encouraging the community to celebrate and share their experience, memories, and stories about what parks and recreation means to them and their families.

The following activities will be scheduled as followed for 2021 Parks and Recreation Month:

• July 2nd – Ascarate Golf Course – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday Night Under the Lights Every Friday until Aug. 6

• July 4th – Ascarate Park

4th of July Fireworks “Back With a Bang”

• July 7th – Westway Park – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Rediscover Your Park

• July 14th – Risinger Park – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Rediscover Your Park

• July 21st – Agua Dulce Park – 8 a.m. – 11 am

Rediscover Your Park

• July 24th – Ascarate Park

Overnight Campout



Other activities include: getting active with Jump ropes, Bubble Wands, Flying Disks, Toss and Catch game, Corn hole, Cone Knock down with Soccer Balls, Tennis Baseball, and Checkers. Times are subject to change.



You can share your Parks and Recreation story with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRecEP.



For more information on our scheduled events, visit www.epcountyparks.com. You can also follow the department’s Facebook and Instagram @epcountyparks.

