El Paso County Attorney temporarily shuts down Far East massage parlor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s Office obtained a temporary restraining order against a Far East El Paso massage parlor where alleged illegal activity happens frequently.

On Tuesday, the establishment “Day Spa Massage” was served with a judgment that shut down the business pending the outcome of a temporary injunction hearing scheduled for August 16, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in County Court at Law Number Six.

County officials said the lawsuit is the result of work between the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Licensing Regulation, El Paso Police Department Vice Unit and the El Paso County Attorney’s Office.

The Nuisance Abatement Team of the El Paso County Attorney’s Office initiated the case after receiving several reported complaints of illegal activity occurring at the massage parlor located at 800 N. Zaragoza Rd., Ste. O.

The lawsuit alleges that “Day Spa Massage” habitually violates sections of the Texas Occupations Code and the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. Authorities said violations include the hiring of unlicensed massage therapists, and evidence that male customers who frequent Day Spa Massage are offered and receive sexual services.

The lawsuit specifically alleges that during the past 16 months, with assistance of law enforcement officers and state inspectors, the County Attorney’s Office documented at least 86 alleged violations at the establishment. That includes operating without a license, allowing persons who are not licensed massage therapists to perform massages. In addition, the lawsuit notes that evidence exists suggesting employees live on the premises.

On Monday, August 2, 2021, evidence in the case was presented in County Court at Law Number Six, where the request for a temporary restraining order was approved by the Honorable Judge Sue Kurita. The establishment was closed the following day, and will remain closed at least until Monday, August 16, 2021, when the Court will hear evidence to consider the approval of a temporary injunction.

“The County Attorney’s Nuisance Abatement Team, in partnership with law enforcement, plays an integral role in holding businesses responsible when they allow continuous criminal activity. In this case, the result was a temporary closure of the business with a hearing set to determine the future of that business,” said Jo Anne Bernal, an El Paso County Attorney.

“Even during the pandemic, our office continues to work hard to protect residents from criminal activity using every tool at our disposal to identify and abate public nuisances,” Bernal added.



