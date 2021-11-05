El Paso County Animal Welfare to hold free drive thru pet clinic in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This Saturday, November 6, Animal Welfare Department of El Paso County will be offering 200 free pet vaccinations and microchips to pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic.

Sponsored by Petco Love Foundation, the large-scale clinic will be held at 1:00 p.m. (until supplies run out) at 1331 Fabens Drive.

“El Paso County Animal Welfare officers have already vaccinated 250 community owned pets at their no-fee Pet wellness clinic. Now, 200 more pets will be vaccinated, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office release

Organizers remind attendees, pets must remain in the vehicle, all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination.

Both cats and dogs will also be given a microchip. Pets can also receive a RABIES vaccination from Veterinarian, Dr. Alvaro Medina.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines.

