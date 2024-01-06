EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department has been named the Agency of the Year by the Animal Control Report Podcast, according to a press release sent by the county.

This award comes as the department continues to break new ground in animal welfare.

The county says the department’s latest endeavor includes transforming an 8,000 square ft. portable building, formerly a VA mobile clinic, into a state-of-the-art pet wellness clinic.

This initiative, driven by Executive Director Lauralei Combs, is set to revolutionize pet care in the county. Thanks to a joint effort by County Commissioners and a $1.3 million federal grant, the clinic, located in Horizon, will soon offer essential services such as spaying, neutering, microchipping, and flea and tick preventatives at little to no cost to pet owners, according to the county.

“By providing low-cost and no cost sterilization services, we aim to reduce animal intake at shelters,” said Combs. “In Travis County, we saw intake numbers drop significantly, and we’re committed to replicating that success here in El Paso.”

Additionally, the department is addressing the national veterinarian shortage through a groundbreaking collaboration with the University Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ).

The county says this partnership involves veterinarian graduates from UACJ working at the clinic, gaining valuable experience while contributing to the community. Upon graduation and licensure from the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA) Foreign Veterinarian Graduate program, they will provide pet wellness services with a three-year tenure with the county.

The clinic’s opening in January 2023 marks a new chapter for the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department.